Ruby Rose Shows She Can Pull Off Any Shoe Style

Ruby Rose walked through Heathrow Airport today in style. The actress-model was in London for the premiere of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” Before the red-carpet event, Rose was spotted wearing the popular Louis Vuitton Digital ankle-boots for her travel wear, paired with a wool tweed coat.

Later in the evening, Rose changed into a striking chain-mail dress by Balmain. The dress covered the former “Orange Is the New Black” star’s Giuseppe Zanotti black patent leather ankle-strap sandal. “When you’re so cold wearing a stunning chainmail @balmain dress you feel like you’re wearing barbwire in a freezer but who cares!” she posted on Instagram of her premiere look.

Ruby Rose at the London premiere of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” wearing a Balmain dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

On Monday, Rose described herself as a “contestant pulled from the audience of a game show” while appearing on “Ellen” for the first time. She wore a white bell sleeve minidress and a classic pair of nude pumps for the appearance — a contrasting departure from her edgy Louis Vuitton booties.

When you're so excited to be on the @theellenshow that you look like a contestant pulled from the audience of a game show! Tune in tomorrow where I continue to act like one too… because ELLEN!!!! A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

The Australian model, DJ and media personality achieved fame following her U.S. television debut as Stella Carlin on “OITNB” in the show’s third season. Since then, she has had roles in multiple movies, including “xXx” (which arrives in U.S. theaters on Jan. 20) as well as “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” “John Wick: Chapter 2” and the upcoming “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Rose has gained notoriety for her unique and androgynous look, which host Ellen DeGeneres mentioned on her talk show. “I started with a blow-up mattress from Target … next thing you know, I’m on the ‘Ellen’ show,” Rose said in response.

