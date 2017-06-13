Scarlett Johansson Shimmers in Silver Sandals and High Slit Dress in New York City

Scarlett Johansson at the 'Rough Night' film premiere. REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson stepped out in Michael Kors Collection in New York City on Monday night for the Rough Night film premiere, just one day after wearing the designer for the Tony Awards on Sunday. This time the star shimmered in a custom silver sequined gown and metallic sandals.

Johansson in Michael Kors. REX/Shutterstock

The form-fitting number featured a halter style neckline and low-cut back. A key-hole opening in the front revealed just a hint of the actress’ midsection, a subtle sexiness which contrasted the gown’s the floor-length silhouette. Her shiny metallic sandals were met with a slit at the back of her gown.

Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors. REX/Shutterstock

Tiny clear beads dotted the dress, creating a glittering disco-ball effect as she walked the red carpet. Johansson’s beauty look of cat-eye make-up and rosy pink lips added the final touch of glam.

Johansson’s beaded Michael Kors gown shimmered. REX/Shutterstock

The actress was joined by co-stars Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, and the film’s director, Lucia Aniello. Rough Night, a story about five best friends from college who reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami, releases on June 16.

From left to right: Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Lucia Aniello. REX/Shutterstock

