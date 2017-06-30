Rita Ora Nails Socks-and-Sandals Trend

Rita Ora in London on June 30. REX Shutterstock

Rita Ora has proved she’s the perfect case study for how to pull off the socks and sandals look effortlessly.

The singer was in London at BBC Radio on Friday, where she wore a sporty jacket, leather skirt and Paco Rabanne logo socks with strappy black sandals. So why does this look work so well? Her jacket and skirt are stylish but still sporty, which pairs well with her athletic-style black crew socks. The black T-strap sandals blend well with the socks, giving the illusion of a sock boot look.

Ora’s outfit is an example of how you can rock the socks-and-sandals look in a more casual way than Kendall Jenner did with her Jimmy Choo heels and sheer hue socks at the Cannes Film Festival. Plus, you might have the socks and sandals to pull off this look already in your closet.

Ora wearing Paco Rabanne socks with black sandals. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Ora’s Paco Rabanne socks and sandals. REX Shutterstock

Rita Ora posing with fans outside BBC Radio in London. REX Shutterstock

