Rita Ora Stole the Show in Sparkling Nude-Illusion Gown at Bambi Awards

Rita Ora stole the show at the Bambi Awards in Berlin last night, stunning in a see-through Zuhair Murad dress with sparkly embellishments.
Ora’s gown featured sheer paneling and sparkly detailing throughout, with a dramatic, feather-trimmed train on the bottom, and the singer accessorized with Chopard diamonds for a glamorous look.
The Adidas collaborator performed her song “Anywhere” for Bambi Award guests, stepping out onstage wearing a silver sequins jumpsuit with sparkling booties.
Some of the award show attendees included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and Claudia Schiffer.
Schiffer, who took home the 2017 Bambi Award for Fashion, wore a floor-skimming red dress with ruffle detailing and cut-outs on the bodice. The former supermodel wore her blond locks loose, accessorizing with a metallic clutch by Jimmy Choo.
Actress Diane Kruger opted for a look with similarly dramatic details. The 40-year-old stepped out in a two-piece Giambattista Valli ensemble in blush pink, complete with a ruffle at the bustline.
Want More?
Rita Ora’s MTV EMAs Look Includes a Bathrobe, Towel on Her Head — and Sparkling Heels
Rita Ora Shows Off Serious Leg in Curve-Hugging Mini Skirt and Matching Boots