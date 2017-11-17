Rita Ora Stole the Show in Sparkling Nude-Illusion Gown at Bambi Awards

Rita Ora poses at the Bambi Awards in Berlin Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora stole the show at the Bambi Awards in Berlin last night, stunning in a see-through Zuhair Murad dress with sparkly embellishments.

Ora’s gown featured sheer paneling and sparkly detailing throughout, with a dramatic, feather-trimmed train on the bottom, and the singer accessorized with Chopard diamonds for a glamorous look.

Rita Ora, wearing a Zuhair Murad gown. Rex Shutterstock

The Adidas collaborator performed her song “Anywhere” for Bambi Award guests, stepping out onstage wearing a silver sequins jumpsuit with sparkling booties.

Rita Ora performs for Bambi Awards guests Rex Shutterstock

Some of the award show attendees included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and Claudia Schiffer.

Schiffer, who took home the 2017 Bambi Award for Fashion, wore a floor-skimming red dress with ruffle detailing and cut-outs on the bodice. The former supermodel wore her blond locks loose, accessorizing with a metallic clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Claudia Schiffer sports a floor-length red dress Rex Shutterstock

Actress Diane Kruger opted for a look with similarly dramatic details. The 40-year-old stepped out in a two-piece Giambattista Valli ensemble in blush pink, complete with a ruffle at the bustline.

Diane Kruger sports a Giambattista Valli two-piece ensemble Rex Shutterstock



