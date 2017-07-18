Rita Ora Serves a Triple Dose of the ’70s in Strappy Sandals and Prints

Rita Ora loves the '70s — she rocked the trend three times in one day. REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora channeled some serious ’70s vibes complete with a modernized take on Farrah Fawcett hair as she ventured to and fro in NYC on July 17. It seems Ora was so into the retro vibe that she wore not one, not two, but three outfits in the same day that resonated with the era.

Ora began her day in a ’70s floral patterned ruffle top and matching bottoms by Chloé. The orange and yellow tones of her look coordinated with her orange tinted square-framed sunglasses. She finished the look with silver open-toed sandals.

Rita Ora’s wore Chloé for her first ’70s look. REX/Shutterstock

The “Your Song” singer later switched to another print on print combo, this time from Etro. Ora’s second look featured a psychedelic printed zip-up jacket with coordinating pants. This time, the star wore dark Tom Ford shades and orange peep-toe heels to play off of the purple, pink, black and orange colors in her ensemble.

Ora in a psychedelic Etro outfit. REX/Shutterstock

Finally, Ora changed into yet another retro look which centered around a striped fringed dress for a YouTube fan event. The extra long sleeves of her dress transcended into fringes as well as the bottom hem of her dress which Ora belted in the center. Her accessories from earlier in the day — the orange shades and silver sandals — reappeared as finishing touches.

Rita Ora rocked a striped fringed dress in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

