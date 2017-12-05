Rita Ora Stuns in Versace Dress With Sheer Sides & Gold Sandals at the British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora appropriately wore Versace at last night’s British Fashion Awards, where Donatella Versace was the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, presented by Naomi Campbell.
The pop star started off the evening on the red carpet in a vintage Versace metallic chainmail evening dress with degradé Swarovski crystal lace embellishment paired with gold platform stiletto sandals.
Inside the event, the Adidas collaborator mingled with celebs including Donatella herself and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
During a surprise performance, singing George Michael’s “Freedom,” in honor of the iconic Italian fashion designer, Ora rocked a bold yellow and black suit with matching mules straight off the runway from Versace’s spring ’18 collection.
