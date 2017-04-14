Rita Ora Is Ready for Coachella in These Wild Boots

Rita Ora at an event in London on March 23. REX Shutterstock

Rita Ora may not be performing at Coachella, but she’s definitely ready to enjoy the weekend at the music festival in Indio, Calif.

The British singer posted a photo on Instagram after arriving in a private jet, and her outfit was already perfect for the festival. She wore a pair of blue-and-white checkerboard cowboy boots with a cherry print from House of Holland’s fall ’17 collection. Despite her wild footwear, Ora definitely didn’t keep it simple on top — she capped off her look with a Missoni striped jacket.

Chel chel 🌞 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Ora wore these House of Holland boots that appeared on the fall ’17 runway at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Ora is always daring when it comes to her style, so there’s no doubt she’ll be wearing lots of cool looks as the first weekend of Coachella unfolds.

