Rita Ora Brought Sultry Back at the de Grisogono Party in Cannes

Rita Ora continues to cement her status as a fashion maven throughout her time at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Just last night, she was a vision in blue bringing sultry vibes at the annual de Grisogono dinner party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The 26-year old singer, actress and host of “America’s Next Top Model” served up sexy glam on the red carpet in Ulyana Sergeenko, chic black sandals and, of course, de Grisogono jewels. Her beauty look of smoky blue eyes and scrunched hair were on par with the alluring look.

Ora’s couture dress from Ulyana Sergeenko was a showstopper. The velvet navy number featured a plunging square neckline and black sheer panel that left just enough to the imagination. Its off-the-shoulder puff sleeves were the perfect choice for showing off the diamond choker and earrings from the Love on the Rocks collection being celebrated at this year’s distinguished affair. The black sheer sleeves maintained the sensual energy as they rested just slightly on Ora’s hands, leading to the de Grisogono diamond and onyx statement ring on her finger.

And it was all frills at the bottom of the dress as tiered ruffles cascaded from waist to thigh, leaving plenty of exposed leg. Her black, open-toed ankle strap stiletto heels finished off the seductive style.

Ora’s look was flawless, and she had the golden aura to match. Though her overall aesthetic was grown and sexy, she lent a smiling and playful attitude for pictures with Fawaz Gruosi, de Grisogono’s founder and creative director, and actress Camila Morrone.

