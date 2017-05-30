Will Rita Ora Announce a New Collaboration Soon?

Rita Ora performs at Radio One's Big Weekend 2017 in Hull, England, on May 28. Splash

British singer Rita Ora put out several collections with Adidas Originals, but that partnership ended in late 2016.

Now it appears Ora may have entered into a new partnership — this time possibly with Fila. During a concert at Radio One’s Big Weekend 2017 in Hull, England, on Sunday, where she performed her new “Your Song,” she appeared to be wearing a Rita Ora-branded Fila look, complete with what looked like Reebok Classics sneakers.

Fila’s signature red and blue F logo was transformed into an R for Rita and “Rita” down one of the sleeves of her red jacket. The retro look consisted of a pleated red skirt, white polo shirt, oversized red jacket and knee-high white socks.

The addition of the Reebok sneakers makes Ora’s message a bit murky, as she could have easily worn Fila sneakers. She hasn’t mentioned any future collaboration plans on her social media accounts, but thanks to her sport-meets-high-fashion style, she could easily be a top choice for plenty of athletic brands.

Rita Ora performing at Radio One’s Big Weekend 2017. Splash

Still, just a day before, Ora was spotted after the Cannes Film Festival at the airport in Nice, France, wearing Adidas track pants and sneakers with an English national soccer team jersey made by Umbro.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo on Instagram that may have been an attempt to explain the ending to her relationship with Adidas. The photos showed Ora wearing an Adidas tracksuit in 2011, compared with a tracksuit that she helped design with Adidas in 2016. She captioned the photo “#facts #grateful.” The use of #facts is likely a reference to Kanye West’s song “Facts,” which heavily referenced his former strained relationship with Nike that led to his partnership with Adidas.

One thing’s for sure: She’s keeping us on our toes.

Rita Ora at the airport in Nice, France, wearing Adidas shoes and track pants and an Umbro soccer jersey. Splash

