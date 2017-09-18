The Most Risk-Taking Red Carpet Looks at the 2017 Emmy Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Tessa Thompson, Ellie Kemper and Priyanka Chopra on the Emmys red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

At the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, some celebs made risky fashion choices, opting for bold styles that required lots of confidence to be pulled off properly. These brave stars flaunted their daring looks on the red carpet with both grace and dignity.

“Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra wore a Balmain gown with lots going on. The white dress featured a repetitive pattern made of shimmering embellishments, and a long, feathery train made the look ultra-unique.

Actress/Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra in a Balmain gown with sequin embellishments, a feather train and emphasized shoulders on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson of “Westworld” wore a shiny, metallic gown with almost the entire color spectrum featured. Its pleats and cut-outs wouldn’t work on just anyone, but Thomspon pulled the look off.

“Westworld” star Tessa Thompson wears a metallic, multi-colored Rosie Assoulindress dress and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Fashionista and television personality RuPaul shocked no one by going for a daring style. The black-and-white diamond-check pattern on his suit is the type of look that one would think is reserved for kitchen tiles, but the star made it work on evening wear.

RuPaul wears a bold check-pattern suit on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

