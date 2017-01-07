Rising Star Riley Keough’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

View Slideshow Riley Keough REX Shutterstock.

Riley Keough is a name to remember. Besides being born into fame as the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, her acting chops have started to garner critical acclaim.

On Sunday, Keough will walk the Golden Globes red carpet as a nominee for the first time. She earned a nomination for her starring role in the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience.” In the risqué show, Keough plays Christine Reade, a law student-turned-call girl. She also garnered a nod from the Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Supporting Female category for her performance in the film drama “American Honey.”

Riley Keough in Gucci from head to toe for the premiere of “American Honey” at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

But you may also recognize Keough from “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Magic Mike” or in Justin Timberlake’s “TKO” music video. And her credits don’t stop there. She made her first feature-film debut in “The Runaways” in 2010.

Outside of acting, she has had some modeling experience: walking the runways for Dior and Dolce & Gabbana, appearing on the cover of Vogue and starring as a face of Dior and Miss Dior Chérie fragrance more than a decade ago.

Since then, Keough has continually worn Dior.

Riley Keough in a Dior ensemble at the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Riley Keough in Dior at the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner in 2015. REX Shutterstock.

With help from celebrity stylist Jamie Schneider, Keough has become quite the style influencer, and her shoe closet is one to envy. Whether it’s denim-covered Louis Vuitton boots or embellished Miu Miu pumps, her footwear choices are always a standout.

Riley Keough in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock.

Riley Keough at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival wearing jewel-embellished Miu Miu pumps and a Valentino ensemble. REX Shutterstock.

