Rihanna Sports Head-to-Toe Yellow as Barbadian Street Is Named in Her Honor

At the street renaming ceremony in the “Love on the Brain” singer’s hometown of St. Michael, Barbados, Rihanna sported a yellow minidress and perfectly coordinated pumps. She added some extra flair to her look with dramatic layered gold jewelry, sporting oversized earrings and a series of chokers.
The street Rihanna grew up on, previously called Westbury New Road, has been renamed Rihanna Drive. In addition to a street sign declaring the road Rihanna Drive, a plaque also is displayed on the street that includes a statement from the star herself: “My whole life was shaped on this very road.”
Rihanna took to Instagram to share a shot of the newly minted street sign, captioning her image simply, “on any block.”
At the dedication for the ceremony, the Fenty designer spoke to those in attendance, encouraging young people to think positively about their futures.
“I guarantee you the only thing that got me here was believing in my dream,” she said.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the 29-year-old highlighted her experiences growing up in her neighborhood, writing “WESTBURY is more than a community. We’re family.”
a day my people and I will never forget! all the lessons, running around barefoot, nosey neighbors, braiding hair on the step, playing in the cemetery, walking to the beach, rum shop karaoke keeping the whole street awake til 4am ("only the lonely" by Roy Orbison is playing in my head as I type this) , stealing Sammy pomegranates from his tree, begging my mother to let me walk to Jan's shop cause she had American snacks, selling plastic/glass bottles to Peter so I could buy those American snacks, getting my hair hot combed for Harvest at church, doing my homework on my front step while Miss Hyacinth yells "ya gon get belly hurt from dat cold step" across from her veranda, watching iFE walk past with her dreads dragging on the floor like a couture gown, all the times I thought Melissa came to hang out with me, turns out she was dating my next door neighbor all along, rushing to do dishes when my mother's high heels start hitting the pavement as she gets off the bus from work……right here on this street! WESTBURY is more than a community, we're family!!! Thank you for all that you've poured into my life and the woman I am! It takes a village, and I'm glad my village was you!!!! To God be the Glory!!!! #RiRiDrive
