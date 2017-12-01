Rihanna Sports Head-to-Toe Yellow as Barbadian Street Is Named in Her Honor

Rihanna Splash News

Rihanna’s Sultry Style at the AMA Awards Through the YearsRihanna is known for her enviable sense of style, and the star made a chic statement in an all-yellow look as her hometown street was renamed in her honor.

At the street renaming ceremony in the “Love on the Brain” singer’s hometown of St. Michael, Barbados, Rihanna sported a yellow minidress and perfectly coordinated pumps. She added some extra flair to her look with dramatic layered gold jewelry, sporting oversized earrings and a series of chokers.

Rihanna wears a chic, all-yellow ensemble in Barbados. Splash News

The street Rihanna grew up on, previously called Westbury New Road, has been renamed Rihanna Drive. In addition to a street sign declaring the road Rihanna Drive, a plaque also is displayed on the street that includes a statement from the star herself: “My whole life was shaped on this very road.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a shot of the newly minted street sign, captioning her image simply, “on any block.”

on any block. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

At the dedication for the ceremony, the Fenty designer spoke to those in attendance, encouraging young people to think positively about their futures.

“I guarantee you the only thing that got me here was believing in my dream,” she said.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the 29-year-old highlighted her experiences growing up in her neighborhood, writing “WESTBURY is more than a community. We’re family.”

