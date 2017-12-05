Rihanna Really, Really Likes [Bodak] Yellow From Head to Toe

Rihanna celebrates Barbados Independence Day wearing yellow. Rex

You’ve probably heard the old saying that one shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day. It’s because Labor Day marks the official end of summer when those summer whites are no longer deemed appropriate.

Well, it doesn’t apply to yellow — as Rihanna will surely attest. For the Fenty mogul, and everyone’s favorite bad gal, [“Bodak”] yellow is definitely a year-round affair.

Since June she has worn the shade not once, not twice, but three times.

DJ Khaled “Wild Thoughts” video feat. #Rihanna. Look 3: @matthewadamsdolan Spring 2017 yellow nylon shirt and cargo pants. Styled by @annatrevelyan + @illjahjah A post shared by Haus of Rihanna (@hausofrihanna) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

She started the ball rolling in June with a coord, donning a matching nylon shirt and extreme cargo pants by emerging fashion talent Matthew Adams Dolan.

The look showcased on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” video in which she featured.

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty wearing yellow Oscar de la Renta. Rex

Next up was that show stopping Oscar de la Renta affair she wore for the launch of her Fenty Beauty line on Sept.7. She teamed her frock with spiraling Rene Caovilla sandals in yellow, ahem, gold.

Rihanna wears a chic, all-yellow ensemble in Barbados. Splash News

However, on Nov. 30 she really went for it, donning that “Bodak*” [yellow] shade in triplicate. She sported the look for a visit to her native Barbados where she was crowned Cultural Ambassador and even had her hometown street renamed in her honor – Rihanna Drive.

Y/Project spring ’18. Rex

She wore a dress by Hellessy, the tiniest bag you have ever seen in your life by Jacquemus, and custom pumps with jeweled ankle straps by Manolo Blahnik.

Olgana Paris spring ’18. Olgana Paris

Ever the early adopter, we can confidently expect to see an abundance of yellow come spring 2018. But if you consider a total look to be a step too far, the footwear world has listened.

Casadei spring ’18. Casadei

Spring 2018 collections across the board were replete with this most sunny of shades. There were spiral sandals from Y/Project, Casadei’s plexi-blade heels, jeweled sandals by Olgana Paris and, of course, logo-emblazoned wedges by the lady herself.

Download Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” track to get yourself in the mood.

*FYI “Bodak” is the Cardi B take on the brand name “Kodak.” Kind of like the Kardashians in reverse.