Rihanna Really, Really Likes [Bodak] Yellow From Head to Toe

You’ve probably heard the old saying that one shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day. It’s because Labor Day marks the official end of summer when those summer whites are no longer deemed appropriate.
Well, it doesn’t apply to yellow — as Rihanna will surely attest. For the Fenty mogul, and everyone’s favorite bad gal, [“Bodak”] yellow is definitely a year-round affair.
Since June she has worn the shade not once, not twice, but three times.
She started the ball rolling in June with a coord, donning a matching nylon shirt and extreme cargo pants by emerging fashion talent Matthew Adams Dolan.
The look showcased on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” video in which she featured.
Next up was that show stopping Oscar de la Renta affair she wore for the launch of her Fenty Beauty line on Sept.7. She teamed her frock with spiraling Rene Caovilla sandals in yellow, ahem, gold.
However, on Nov. 30 she really went for it, donning that “Bodak*” [yellow] shade in triplicate. She sported the look for a visit to her native Barbados where she was crowned Cultural Ambassador and even had her hometown street renamed in her honor – Rihanna Drive.
She wore a dress by Hellessy, the tiniest bag you have ever seen in your life by Jacquemus, and custom pumps with jeweled ankle straps by Manolo Blahnik.
Ever the early adopter, we can confidently expect to see an abundance of yellow come spring 2018. But if you consider a total look to be a step too far, the footwear world has listened.
Spring 2018 collections across the board were replete with this most sunny of shades. There were spiral sandals from Y/Project, Casadei’s plexi-blade heels, jeweled sandals by Olgana Paris and, of course, logo-emblazoned wedges by the lady herself.
Download Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” track to get yourself in the mood.
*FYI “Bodak” is the Cardi B take on the brand name “Kodak.” Kind of like the Kardashians in reverse.