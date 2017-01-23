Rihanna Sent a Bold Message With Her Outfit for Women’s March in NYC

Rihanna Courtesy of Instagram.

Rihanna was heard chanting “my body, my choice” over the weekend in New York City along with an estimated 500,000 other protesters who stood together to march for women’s rights.

The worldwide marches took place in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, London, Paris and elsewhere on Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, bringing women and men together to advocate for gender equality and to protest Trump’s presidency.

Besides using her voice, Rihanna made sure to make a statement with what she was wearing, too.

Pairing what looked to be Christian Louboutin patent pink pumps with jeans and a Molly Goddard pink tulle dress, she topped off her ensemble with a middle finger HLZBLZ baseball cap. She made another statement specifically against particular Trump comments by wearing a “This P**** Grabs Back” pink hoodie.

Other celebrities who joined the demonstrations on Saturday across the U.S. included Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Lena Dunham, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Following the New York march, Rihanna took to Instagram to showcase her stance on women’s rights once again by wearing a Dior T-shirt, which read “We Should All Be Feminists.” She completed the look with Timberland boots.

