Rihanna’s Super-Dramatic Red Gown at ‘Valerian’ Premiere Hid Her Heels

Rihanna at the London premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." REX Shutterstock

Rihanna definitely turned heads at the premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in London on Monday.

The star showed up wearing a dramatic Giambattista Valli poofy strapless gown that, while very voluminous in the skirt area, left little to the imagination up top. She paired the dress with matching red Jimmy Choo sandals that we got only a quick peek at.

Rihanna wearing a Giambattista Valli gown that hid her Jimmy Choo sandals at the “Valerian” London premiere. REX Shutterstock

She completed the look with Chopard jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

A hint of Rihanna’s red Jimmy Choo sandals showed from under her dramatic Giambattista Valli gown. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna wore a similarly dramatic dress also by Giambattista Valli at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. That dress was also quite poofy, but it did show off her knee-high, lace-up pink Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Rihanna stepped out for the “Valerian” premiere wearing a dramatic pink Giambattista Valli gown and Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals. REX Shutterstock

The movie opens later this week in France, so we’re sure to see more from Rihanna and one of the film’s other stars, Cara Delevingne, who earlier on Monday brought her dog to a photo call for the film.

