Rihanna’s Slinky Post-Red Carpet Look Included These Staple Strappy Sandals

Rihanna in London on July 24. Splash

After donning a head-turning dress at the London premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Rihanna changed up her look to party the night away.

Continuing her love of the monochromatic trend, the star changed into a slinky silver dress, matching nylon jacket and a silver beaded handbag. She completed the look with Sergio Rossi’s SR1 sandal done in a silver laminated leather. At first look, these sandals might seem like a lot of other ankle-strap sandals out there at the moment, but a closer look reveals that this style’s sculptural heel and square toe shape add a modern touch to a closet staple.

Rihanna paired her slinky silver dress and trench coat with Sergio Rossi’s SR1 silver sandals. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna went with a monochromatic look for a night out in London after attending the “Valerian” premiere. REX Shutterstock

If you love Rihanna’s look, you can snap up her sandals for $720.

Sergio Rossi sandals, $720; intermixonline.com

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s “Valerian” co-star Cara Delevingne opted for sandals that practically looked like jewelry for the red carpet premiere. Her Burberry heels matched the crystal capelet that adorned her Burberry custom suit.

Cara Delevingne wearing a Burberry custom suit with a crystal capelet and Burberry sandals. REX Shutterstock

