Rihanna’s Slinky Post-Red Carpet Look Included These Staple Strappy Sandals

After donning a head-turning dress at the London premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Rihanna changed up her look to party the night away.
Continuing her love of the monochromatic trend, the star changed into a slinky silver dress, matching nylon jacket and a silver beaded handbag. She completed the look with Sergio Rossi’s SR1 sandal done in a silver laminated leather. At first look, these sandals might seem like a lot of other ankle-strap sandals out there at the moment, but a closer look reveals that this style’s sculptural heel and square toe shape add a modern touch to a closet staple.
If you love Rihanna’s look, you can snap up her sandals for $720.
Sergio Rossi sandals, $720; intermixonline.com
Meanwhile, Rihanna’s “Valerian” co-star Cara Delevingne opted for sandals that practically looked like jewelry for the red carpet premiere. Her Burberry heels matched the crystal capelet that adorned her Burberry custom suit.
