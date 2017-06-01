Rihanna Looks Like She’s Walking on Gold in Barely-There Clear Sandals

Rihanna attended the MadeWorn x Roc96 popup event last night in Los Angeles. Splash News

Rihanna let her shoes do the talking when she stepped out last night at the MadeWorn x Roc96 pop-up event in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old singer donned a white belted shirtdress and Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sabrina sandals, which feature a barely-there clear PVC upper and flashy thick gold heel — talk about a statement shoe.

Rihanna in Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sabrina sandals. Splash News

The barely-there shoes feature a clear PVC upper. Splash News

A closer look at the singer’s statement-making heels. Splash News

Part of the Italian designer’s pre-fall ’17 collection, the sandals are expected to hit stores in about a month. They’re more than worth their weight in gold and will retail for $650 a pair.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sabrina heel will retail for $650. Courtesy of brand.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna took to Instagram to mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of her breakthrough album, “Good Girl Gone Bad.” Alongside a photo of the album’s black-and-white cover, she wrote: “Ten years ago, I released a body of work that would change the course of my life and career in ways that I still can’t fully grasp! To my fans: you have truly supported and nurtured my journey, and I’m forever grateful to you for making it such a wild ride so far. I look forward to our journey ahead. Once a good girl go bad, she gone forever!”

Indeed, while her music put her on the map, Rihanna has continued to surprise her legions of fans with her seemingly limitless talents.

She’s taken the fashion world by storm with her much-coveted collaborations with Puma, and now she’s busy taking on Hollywood.

Rihanna just wrapped up a recurring role on the A&E TV series “Bates Motel,” and she has two major movie projects in the works. Next month, she will star in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” an adaptation of the French sci-fi comic-book series “Valérian and Laureline,” and in 2018, she will star alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in an all-female spinoff of the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise.

Want More?

Rihanna Is Adding Makeup to Her Fenty Line

Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma Heels to Greet Fans at Pop-up Shop in L.A.