Rihanna Shows How to Style Her Fenty x Puma Platforms

Rihanna in New York on March 20. Splash

Rihanna did a little self-promoting in New York on Monday.

The star rocked a pair of platforms from the spring ’17 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection that released earlier this month. She opted for the olive-green platforms, which retail for $390. Her look is also a lesson in how to style the shoes — she went with a tonal look, pairing the shoes with a Ulyana Sergeenko trench coat in a similar hue. The coat was even personalized with the letter “R.”

Rihanna wearing Fenty Puma by Rihanna platforms. Splash

The platforms first appeared in Rihanna’s Fenty Puma spring ’17 runway show in Paris last fall. The shoes were released this month along with several other pairs, including a new satin-bow iteration of her popular slide, satin-bow sneakers and a heeled boot.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna sneakers and platforms. Courtesy of Puma

Rihanna’s fall ’17 collection, which she presented in Paris on March 6, included lace-up, thigh-high boots.

Fenty x Puma By Rihanna fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

