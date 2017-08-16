Rihanna Just Dropped a New Sock Collection Featuring Her Most Iconic Looks

Rihanna at the premiere of "Valerian" on July 17. Rex Shutterstock

With the soaring sock boots featured in her Fenty collection, Rihanna is no stranger to a spot of hosiery. Her new Fenty for Stance capsule line for the sock label is proof of the pudding.

The must-have collection features four colorful pairs of socks emblazoned with woven renderings of the singer in four of the most popular ensembles she’s donned over the last few years.

Designs include the naughty denim cutout shorts of “Pour It Up” fame, the Bob Marley-inspired, multicolored sheath dress she “werked” in the video for her hit track “Work,” the Swarovski crystal number created by Adam Selman that she wore for the 2014 CFDA Awards (complete with fur stole) and the canary yellow Guo Pei gown with massive train that she rocked at the 2015 Met Gala.

The faithful renderings even feature RiRi’s footwear choices, among them Christian Louboutin’s Toerless Muse strappy pumps and Giuseppe Zanotti gladiators.

Dubbed “Iconic Looks,” the socks are presented in two box sets, the “Rihanna Music Video Box” and the “Rihanna Award Show Box.” Both sets are available now on Stance’s website.

While these sock versions may not look as cool as the outfits themselves, they are machine washable and at $48 a pop, infinitely cheaper.

