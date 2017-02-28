Rihanna Steps Out In a Unexpected Pair of Fur Flats

Rihanna Splash.

Rihanna was spotted Monday evening in New York City looking comfortable in a houndstooth coat and a surprising pair of flats. While she is usually seen wearing her own faux fur slides by Puma, Rihanna decided to switch up her fur footwear by choosing a design by Fendi.

The singer wore Fendi’s fur-bow slingback flats, which retail for $1,100. The shoes offer a 1-inch sculptured heel and a navy and multicolored polka-dot-print mink fur bow.

Rihanna spotted in a pair of Fendi fur flats. Splash.

Fendi fur-bow suede slingback flats. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman.

But it didn’t take her long to switch back to one of her signatures shoes.

She was seen this morning wearing her Puma slides in gray while catching a flight to Boston for a special ceremony at Harvard University. She will be receiving Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year award today.

Rihanna seen in her Fenty Puma faux fur slides. Splash.

Rihanna has been busy so far this year. She is currently featured on “Selfish,” a song from Future’s new album, “HNDRXX.” She is also expected to show her fall ’17 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection in Paris next week.

And for those who are impatiently waiting for new product, you’re in luck. Puma and Rihanna will be launching an updated version of the slide as part of a spring “prerelease” on March 9.

This image of new Fenty Puma by Rihanna slides has appeared on Puma’s homepage. Courtesy of Puma

