4 Times Rihanna Slayed Us in Shoes Right Off the Runway This Month

Rihanna Rex

Remember last season when Rihanna got her hands on (ahem, feet into) Saint Laurent’s Niki boots straight off the fall ’18 runway? Yes, the girl has got form.

Well, this time around, she has upped the ante with her catwalk-to-sidewalk ensembles, thanks in part to new stylist on the scene, Jahleel Weaver. He’s also one of the creative directors at Fenty, just so you know. In the month of October alone, Rihanna has worn four of spring 2018’s most coveted shoe styles.

Rihanna and Saint Laurent spring 2018. Instagram @illjahjah / Rex

Where aforementioned Saint Laurent was concerned, she treated us to a repeat performance and teamed Anthony Vaccarello’s flamboyant feather and velvet boots with a dress by Off-White.

Rihanna and Tom Ford spring 2018. Rex

Tom Ford’s dipped denim boots passed the Rihanna test, too. As did the rest of the Texan designer’s entire look No. 13, for that matter.

Rihanna and Off-White spring 2018. Instagram @illjahjah / Rex

And as for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White collaboration with Jimmy Choo, that didn’t stand a chance. Exhibit A was the white Sara boot worn in the show c/o Kaia Gerber.

Off-White spring 2018 and Rihanna working the Sara. Rex

As for exhibit B, that was the Claire shoe complete with its plastic sheath sported by none other than Naomi Campbell.

Just call it #OstentatiousOctober.