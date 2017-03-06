Rihanna Already Wore Those Super Sparkly Saint Laurent Runway Boots

By / 3 hours ago
Rihanna Dior Show
Rihanna at the Dior runway show on March 3.
The super-sparkly, slouchy boots at the Saint Laurent runway show on Feb. 28 continue to be the talk of Paris Fashion Week, so leave it to Rihanna to be the first person to be spotted wearing them.

The singer rocked the boots while in Paris over the weekend, and she was clearly excited about it. On her Instagram, she posted a photo of the shoes on the runway, captioning it “Mood.” Then she shared a photo wearing the boots and another that shows their crystal-covered detail.

Aside from likely being the first person to get her hands on a pair of these boots, Rihanna is also already on top of a trend that has emerged during these fashion weeks for fall ’17: the slouchy boot.

Saint Laurent Fall 2017Saint Laurent fall ’17. Courtesy of brand

While in Paris, Rihanna also attended the Dior runway show on Friday. She’ll also be showing her fall ’17 Fenty Puma by Rihanna in Paris today at 3 p.m. EST.

