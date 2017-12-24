The 5 Most Popular Celebrity Shoes of 2017

Saint Laurent Niki Swarovski crystal-embellished boots. Net-a-Porter.com

Celebrities flocked to red carpets, events, parties and fashion shows all throughout the year and put 2017’s most-popular shoes on display. Their off-duty style was just as impressive as fashion fans got a glimpse of the hottest footwear only celebs could get their hands on.

Between Beyoncé, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, these A-listers helped put these shoes on the map.

Saint Laurent Niki Swarovski Crystal Boots

These YSL crystal-adorned boots were hands down one of the most talked-about designs of the year. As soon as they hit the runway at the Saint Laurent fall ’17 fashion show, celebrities just couldn’t wait to get their hands on a pair, and some didn’t have to wait at all. Rihanna was the first person to be spotted wearing them just days after their fashion week debut.

Rihanna wearing Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 crystal boots. Courtesy of Instagram

The pricey $10,000 boots have been sold out at most retailers and have recently been selling for above retail price on the secondhand market, fetching almost $18,000 on eBay.

Other celeb fans include Beyoncé, Cardi B, Rita Ora and Kendall Jenner.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1

Virgil Abloh’s Shoe of the Year-winning Air Jordan 1 has been one of, if not the, most buzzed about shoes of 2017.

Roger Federer in the Off-White x Air Jordan 1. MediaPunch/Rex Shutterstock

Bella Hadid, Drake and even Michael Jordan himself were among the first to receive the shoes. Since then, Naomi Campbell, A$Ap Rocky, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Hart, Rodger Federer and Chris Brown have been spotted in the coveted kicks.

Beyoncé most recently wore the sneakers, which are only available now through resellers.

Gucci Princetown Loafer

Gucci took home FN’s Brand of the Year award in 2016, and the label’s success only continued to sky-rocket ever since. This year, Gucci has proved it’s power after parent company Kering posted a 49.4 percent jump in organic sales in the third quarter, adding to Kering’s overall sales rise of 23.2 percent.

While sneakers were standout for the brand, Gucci loafers and mules ruled the streets during numerous fashion weeks, and were spotted on countless celebrities. Fans of the style included Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie and Vanessa Hudgens.

Hailey Baldwin wears a crushed velvet set, paired with Gucci loafers and a vintage-inspired Gucci bag. Splash News

Olgana Paris

Olga Djanguirov, a former art dealer who studied at L’École du Louvre, quietly launched her collection — Olgana Paris — in 2014. At only three years old, the Paris-based brand has already garnered attention from the Kardashian family and Jennifer Lawrence. Chrissy Teigen, Cara Delevingne, Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts and Eva Longoria are among the other celebrities who favor the brand.

Khloe Kardashian wears Olgana Paris sandals and launches Good American denim at The Grove in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

“Every time one of the sisters wears the brand, I get 20 e-mails from people asking to order the style,” Djanguirov said on the Kardashian effect.

Shoes style such as L’Amazone and La Delicate have become red carpet go-tos.

Christian Louboutin

The luxury label had countless shoe sightings this year. The So Kate classic pumps were an obvious red carpet style choice for many celebs, but the Marchavekel for fall ’17 seemed to be an another in-demand option.

Glenn Close and Christian Louboutin get playful at a cocktail event to benefit, Close’s charity. Angela Pham/BFA.com.

Dakota Fanning was seen the platform peep-toe shoe, along with Lily Collins, Anne Hathaway, Glenn Close and Jessica Chastain. Most recently, Margot Robbie and Laura Dern, were spotted in the spring ’17 iteration, which is without a platform.