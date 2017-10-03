Rihanna Wears Saint Laurent Boots Straight From the Runway -- Again

Rihanna Courtesy of Instagram

Are we having déjà vu or is Rihanna wearing Saint Laurent boots fresh off the runway yet again? On Monday night, the singer Instagrammed a photo of herself wearing Saint Laurent boots, which look very familiar because the shoes showed in Paris one week ago.

The white feathered knee-high boots were a standout from the label’s spring ’18 collection, which was presented in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week, and clearly Rihanna couldn’t wait an entire season to get her hands on them. She paired the eye-catching boots with an Off-White knit dress and an oversized jacket.

Rihanna wearing Saint Laurent boots from the label’s spring ’18 collection. Courtesy of Instagram

Saint Laurent spring ’18.

But this looks a bit familiar.

Following Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 runway presentation in February, Rihanna was likely the first person to be spotted wearing the hottest shoe from Paris Fashion Week. Again, less than a week after the shoes were seen on the catwalk.

Turns out, those $10,000 crystal-covered slouch boots were not only the talk of PFW, but they became the “it” shoe of the fall season, with customers eager to move up the long wait-lists to get a pair — and Rihanna was ahead of the trend.

Rihanna wearing Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 crystal boots. Courtesy of Instagram

Saint Laurent fall ’17. Courtesy of brand

To see more looks from Saint Laurent’s spring ’18 collection, click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Rihanna Seems to Love This Brand — And Now She’s Getting Her Own Bespoke Shoes

Lenny Kravitz Rocks a Shirtless Look, Plus Kate Moss and More in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty With Zigzag Heels and Voluminous Little Black Dress