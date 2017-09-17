Rihanna Shines in Revealing Pink Jumpsuit & Gucci Sandals in NYC

Rihanna wears a pink jumpsuit in New York City. Splash

Rihanna has been one of the busiest people around for the past week, planning a New York Fashion Week show, hosting a major charity fundraiser and launching a beauty line — but she had a more relaxed evening yesterday.

Clad in a busty pink jumpsuit with cut-out detailing that she teamed with color-coordinated Gucci sandals, Rihanna headed to Cecconi’s Dumbo in Brooklyn for dinner on Sept. 16.

Rihanna wears a pink cleavage-baring jumpsuit with Gucci sandals as she heads to dinner in Brooklyn on Sept 16. Splash

The singer accessorized with on-trend oversized hoop earrings and bangles, carrying a furry purse she perfectly coordinated with her jumpsuit. She edged up the Barbie-esque outfit with beauty products, opting for a dark red lip and pointed nails.

Rihanna goes for a busty look in a pink jumpsuit, paired with matching Gucci sandals, at Cecconi’s Dumbo in NYC on Sept. 16. Splash

Rihanna’s two-strap Gucci sandals, which matched her jumpsuit and purse for a trendy monochromatic look, added 4.5 inches to her 5’8″ frame.

Made of baby pink patent leather on a stiletto heel, the shoes are from the brand’s spring 2017 collection. They also feature an ankle strap — not visible under Rihanna’s full-length jumpsuit — for extra support.

Rihanna’s petal pink shoes are available from Net-a-Porter right now, retailing for just under $700.

Gucci Patent-Leather Sandals, $695; net-a-porter.com

