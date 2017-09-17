Rihanna Shines in Revealing Pink Jumpsuit & Gucci Sandals in NYC

Rihanna has been one of the busiest people around for the past week, planning a New York Fashion Week show, hosting a major charity fundraiser and launching a beauty line — but she had a more relaxed evening yesterday.
Clad in a busty pink jumpsuit with cut-out detailing that she teamed with color-coordinated Gucci sandals, Rihanna headed to Cecconi’s Dumbo in Brooklyn for dinner on Sept. 16.
The singer accessorized with on-trend oversized hoop earrings and bangles, carrying a furry purse she perfectly coordinated with her jumpsuit. She edged up the Barbie-esque outfit with beauty products, opting for a dark red lip and pointed nails.
Rihanna’s two-strap Gucci sandals, which matched her jumpsuit and purse for a trendy monochromatic look, added 4.5 inches to her 5’8″ frame.
Made of baby pink patent leather on a stiletto heel, the shoes are from the brand’s spring 2017 collection. They also feature an ankle strap — not visible under Rihanna’s full-length jumpsuit — for extra support.
Rihanna’s petal pink shoes are available from Net-a-Porter right now, retailing for just under $700.
Gucci Patent-Leather Sandals, $695; net-a-porter.com
