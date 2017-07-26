Rihanna Wore Fringe, Feathers and Retro Sunglasses to ‘Valerian’ Paris Premiere

Rihanna wearing Prada at the Paris premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." REX Shutterstock

After wearing two voluminous dresses for the Los Angeles and London premieres of her new film, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Rihanna took her look in a different sartorial direction on Tuesday.

The singer and designer chose a Prada fall ’17 pink fringe-embellished crop top paired with a matching skirt that also featured a feathered hem. Continuing the feathered theme, she wore Charlotte Olympia’s pink feather Salsa sandals, which are done in a blush suede with a blush feather detail across the foot. She topped off her look with a Christian Louboutin sparkly clutch and pink round sunglasses.

It was a departure from her previous red carpet outfits, but certainly no less Rihanna. She also seems to have a love for head-to-toe pink lately — a huge trend among Hollywood stars. She wore a pink Giambattista Valli dress with pink Manolo Blahnik sandals at the L.A. premiere.

Rihanna wearing a Prada top and skirt with Charlotte Olympia sandals. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna’s co-star Cara Delevingne continued her sparkly theme in an Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a plunging neckline and Christian Louboutin ankle-strap pumps.

Cara Delevingne and Rihanna at the Paris premiere of “Valerian.” REX Shutterstock

If you want to steal Rihanna’s look, her heels are currently available online for $655.

Charlotte Olympia sandals, $655; netaporter.com

