Rihanna Wore Fringe, Feathers and Retro Sunglasses to ‘Valerian’ Paris Premiere

By / 3 hours ago
rihanna paris prada pink fringe dress
Rihanna wearing Prada at the Paris premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets."
REX Shutterstock

After wearing two voluminous dresses for the Los Angeles and London premieres of her new film, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Rihanna took her look in a different sartorial direction on Tuesday.

The singer and designer chose a Prada fall ’17 pink fringe-embellished crop top paired with a matching skirt that also featured a feathered hem. Continuing the feathered theme, she wore Charlotte Olympia’s pink feather Salsa sandals, which are done in a blush suede with a blush feather detail across the foot. She topped off her look with a Christian Louboutin sparkly clutch and pink round sunglasses.

Related
Rihanna's Slinky Post-Red Carpet Look Included These Staple Strappy Sandals

It was a departure from her previous red carpet outfits, but certainly no less Rihanna. She also seems to have a love for head-to-toe pink lately — a huge trend among Hollywood stars. She wore a pink Giambattista Valli dress with pink Manolo Blahnik sandals at the L.A. premiere.

rihanna valerian paris pink prada outfit pink sandals Rihanna wearing a Prada top and skirt with Charlotte Olympia sandals. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna’s co-star Cara Delevingne continued her sparkly theme in an Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a plunging neckline and Christian Louboutin ankle-strap pumps.

rihanna cara delevingne paris valerian red carpet Cara Delevingne and Rihanna at the Paris premiere of “Valerian.” REX Shutterstock

If you want to steal Rihanna’s look, her heels are currently available online for $655.

Charlotte Olympia sandals, $655; netaporter.com

Want more?

Rihanna’s Slinky Post-Red Carpet Look Included These Staple Strappy Sandals

Rihanna’s Super-Dramatic Red Gown at ‘Valerian’ Premiere Hid Her Heels

Rihanna Embraced the Head-to-Toe Pink Trend in the Ultimate Way