Rihanna Embraced the Head-to-Toe Pink Trend in the Ultimate Way

Rihanna at the premiere of "Valerian" on July 17. REX Shutterstock

Leave it to Rihanna to do head-to-toe pink like no one else can.

At the premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in Los Angeles, she wore a pale pink Giambattista Valli poof dress that allowed her to show off her dramatic, perfectly matching Manolo Blahnik knee-high lace-up sandals. Plenty of stars have been doing various shades of head-to-toe pink lately, including Gigi Hadid and Zendaya. Even Kate Middleton opted for a pale pink Marchesa gown for a state dinner last week.

Rihanna stepped out for the “Valerian” premiere wearing a dramatic pink Giambattista Valli gown and Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Rihanna’s Manolo Blahnik sandals. REX Shutterstock

She kept the rest of her look simple, carrying a matching pink clutch and opting for simple hair and makeup. This isn’t the first time Rihanna has worn lace-up sandals for a major event — at this year’s Met Gala, she wore red Dsquared2 lace-up sandals with her Comme des Garçons dress.

Rihanna wearing a Giambattista Valli dress and Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna was loving this look. She posted several photos on her Instagram with the captions, “#BUBBLE” and one with the pink nail polish emoji.

💅🏾 #VALERIAN A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

