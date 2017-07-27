Rihanna Pulls Off an Oversize Dior Suit With These Sandals

Rihanna REX Shuterstock

Rihanna is making the most of her current press tour. After hitting the carpet for the premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in Paris on Tuesday, she switched gears and channeled her inner activist. The singer met with French President Emmanuel Macron, along with first lady Brigitte Trogneux, on Wednesday to discuss education.

Rihanna dressed for the occasion in a suit but still kept her fashion flair by wearing this extreme oversized Dior ensemble with a pair of Sergio Rossi sandals.

Rihanna in Dior and Sergio Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

Her Sergio Rossi SR1 shoes seem to be a go-to this week, as she was previously seen in the sandals on Monday night in London. The star paired the $720 silver laminated leather shoes with a Prada slinky silver dress, matching Prada nylon jacket and a silver beaded handbag for a night on the town.

Sergio Rossi sandals, $720; intermixonline.com

Rihanna with French first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile on Tuesday night, Rihanna donned a much more eccentric outfit that started from her feet up. She was spotted in Charlotte Olympia’s pink feather Salsa sandals, which are done in a blush suede with a blush feather detail across the foot. She topped off her look with a Prada fall ’17 pink fringe-embellished crop top paired with a matching skirt and pink round sunglasses.

Rihanna wearing a Prada top and skirt with Charlotte Olympia sandals. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Rihanna’s Super-Dramatic Red Gown at ‘Valerian’ Premiere Hid Her Heels

Rihanna’s Slinky Post-Red Carpet Look Included These Staple Strappy Sandals

Rihanna Wore Fringe, Feathers and Retro Sunglasses to ‘Valerian’ Paris Premiere