Rihanna Will Blow Your Mind in Head-to-Toe Nude & Lace-Up Sneaker Pumps

Rihanna‘s style range is unreal. There’s absolutely nothing the singer can’t pull off and her latest off-duty moment delivered yet another bold look you won’t want to miss.

She was spotted out and about last night in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing an entirely nude look. If you ever need inspiration on how to wear neutrals, this is it. The star wore a mini trench coat dress that she paired with her Fenty Puma lace-up sneaker pumps, which is available in multiple colors online. For some color, Rihanna opted for an eye-catching red handbag and layered gold necklaces for extra brightness.

It’s a winning look that only gets us excited to see what she’ll wear next. She’ll also returning to the runway for New York Fashion Week in September as she brings back Fenty x Puma to the city, so mark your calendars now.

Rihanna in Santa Monica, CA. Splash News

Fenty Puma by Rihanna lace-up sneaker pump, $449.95; nordstrom.com