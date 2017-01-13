Rihanna Might Make You Want to Splurge on These Pricey Designer Sneakers

Rihanna in New York on Jan. 10. Splash

It’s no secret that at Footwear News we love Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creepers. After all, we did award the sneaker with our Shoe of the Year award at the FN Achievement Awards in November.

Now Rihanna is showing off another pair of really cool sneakers, but this time they’re not her own design. The star was spotted leaving her New York apartment on Thursday wearing Maison Margiela’s white sneakers with a crystal square buckle across the front. Leave it to Rihanna to show us exactly how you can still wear white sneakers in winter.

Maison Margiela buckle sneakers. Courtesy of Farfetch

She let the shoes take center stage, wearing them with only an oversized sweatshirt. If Rihanna has inspired you enough to want to get your hands on these kicks, beware, because they’re not cheap. The shoes are available on Farfetch for $990. If that price hurts just a little too much, there’s good news. The same pair in black patent is on sale for $488.

While filming the upcoming movie “Ocean’s Eight” in New York, Rihanna has been giving us plenty of great style moments. Earlier this week, she was spotted in a pair of Tom Ford’s white sandals with his signature gold lock. Other stars including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West are also fans of the style.

Rihanna wearing Tom Ford sandals in New York on Jan. 10. Splash

