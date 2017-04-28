Rihanna’s Met Gala Shoe Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Rihanna REX Shutterstock.

After Rihanna skipped the festivities last year, it may be time for her to make her way back to the Met Gala red carpet. The singer was sorely missed after making a memorable statement in 2015 in her Guo Pei Couture with Christian Louboutin fall ’15 Toerless Muse strappy shoes.

Rihanna on the 2015 red carpet wearing Guo Pei Couture with Christian Louboutin fall ’15 Toerless Muse strappy shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed whether she will attend the Costume Institute Benefit on Monday, it would be a chance to put her designer skills on display. Since her last appearance at the Met Gala, Rihanna has launched three runway collections for her Fenty Puma line.

Rihanna has opted for Christian Louboutin shoes on multiple Met Gala occasions. She arrived in a floor-length Tom Ford gown paired with classic black patent Christian Louboutin pumps in 2012, and for the 2011 gala, whose theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” Rihanna opted for Christian Louboutin strappy sandals paired with a one-shoulder Stella McCartney dress.

In 2012, the singer arrived in floor-length Tom Ford paired with patent Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Rihanna has not only been a hit on the red carpet, but also put on quite the show inside the gala. In 2009, she took the stage alongside Kanye West, but it was 2015, when she performed her hit “Bitch Better Have My Money” on top of a dinner table, that was a standout moment.

Rihanna in a black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana in 2009, matched with simple black pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Stay tuned for more Met Gala coverage. In the meantime, click through the gallery below to see Rihanna’s Met Gala styles through the years.

