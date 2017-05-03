Rihanna and Kendall Jenner Both Had a Lot of Trouble Lacing Up These Sandals

Rihanna (left) wearing Dsqaured2 sandals at the 2017 Met Gala and Kendall Jenner wearing Dsquared2 sandals at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. REX Shutterstock

It turns out Rihanna and Kendall Jenner will do just about anything in the name of fashion.

At the Met Gala on Monday night, Rihanna paired her show-stopping Comme des Garçons dress with a pair of red thigh-high, lace-up sandals by Dsquared2. Rihanna is a fan of the same style sandal that laces at the ankle as opposed to all the way up the leg, but this dress called for something dramatic.

In an interview with Vogue from inside the Met Gala, Rihanna said that despite the intricacies of the dress, it was easy to get in to. The shoes, however, apparently took her an hour to put on and required additional maintenance after she walked the Met Gala steps. Photographers captured assistants seemingly re-lacing and re-zipping the sandals. Despite all the challenges, the shoes seemed well worth wearing.

Inside the Met Gala, Rihanna needed help adjusting her Dsquared2 sandals. REX Shutterstock

Assistants help Rihanna re-lace her Dsquared2 sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner has also experienced this same struggle — the model wore the sandals in black to the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. While she looked effortless in photos, there were a few snaps that captured Jenner readjusting the sandals.

Kendall Jenner adjusts her Dsquared2 sandals at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. REX Shutterstock

On her Instagram, she posted a photo of her stylist Monica Rose and an assistant lacing up the sandals and captioned it, “team work.”

team work. A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

Clearly, getting dressed alone when planning to wear these sandals is not an option.

