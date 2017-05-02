See Rihanna’s Surprising Outfit Choice for the Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna attends the Met Gala 2017 after party. Splash

Rihanna can always be trusted to pull out all the stops. And for the 2017 Met Gala, which took place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, she did just that. The event was the glamorous launch party for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit, and Rihanna payed tribute to designer Rei Kawakubo with her dress.

But while the Comme des Garçons flower fest she wore from Comme’s fall ’16 runway was way off the grid, it’s not the sort of frock you want to be partying in for the whole night. So when it came to the after-party RiRi attended at New York’s hip 1OAK, she switched it up and dressed down. So far down, in fact, that she looked practically ready for bed. Albeit of the rather glamorous four-poster variety.

The singer wore a pajama-style wrap with marabou-trim cuffs in apricot pink and teamed her look with matching Prada pumps embellished with turquoise feathers. Met Gala co-host Katy Perry also gave pajama dressing a go on Saturday night, when she donned a pair of Prada PJs for the Met Gala warm-up party. Rihanna, however, took the trend to the next level. Pajamas are an ideal choice for a late-night shindig — she doesn’t even need to get undressed at the end of the evening.