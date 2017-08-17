Rihanna Pays Tribute To ‘Umbrella’ in Her Date Night Heels With Billionaire Boyfriend

Rihanna at the London premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." REX Shutterstock

Rihanna has always been known for her iconic looks, so much that she even dropped a new Stance sock collection featuring her best ones that fans already can’t get enough of. The nostalgia didn’t stop there, the singer kept it going when she was spotted on a reported date night in London with billionaire Hassan Jameel last night.

She was seen crouching under Jameel’s umbrella, which was basically the best tribute to her iconic chart topper with Jay Z that turned 10 back in March of this year. Given the UK’s standard weather pattern, it’s possible the moment was just a coincidence, but either way we’re totally here for it.

What surprisingly made the night more memorable was the fact that the paparazzi only got a clear shot of RiRi’s shoes. The 29-year-old wore gold Giuseppe Zanotti mules that made her shine bright like a diamond (sorry, not sorry). Her golden Italian slip on sandals also had a mind-blowing 4.7 inch heel that might not have been conducive to walking through a downpour, but naturally she handled it like a pro. The adorable laminated leather knot on top of the shoe also made sure she looked good exiting the venue. As far as the rest of her look went, she seemed to have paired the stylish heels with black apparel and a white shoulder bag featuring a gold chain.

We can only hope they spend more time together in the rainy city, so we can catch them like this again.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel out in London. Splash News

Giuseppe Zanotti gold laminated leather mule sandal, $313; giuseppezanottidesign.com

Want more?

Rihanna Just Dropped a New Sock Collection Featuring Her Most Iconic Looks

Celeb Tattoo Artist Reveals How To Flatter Your Feet & Shoes Like Chic Stars

Rihanna Toned Down a Blinged-Out Bikini With On-Trend White Sneakers

Celebrities That Love to Break Red Carpet Fashion Rules