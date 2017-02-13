Rihanna’s Poof Skirt Hid These Pretty Giuseppe Zanotti Heels on the Grammys Red Carpet

Rihanna wearing Armani Privé at the 2017 Grammys. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at the 2017 Grammys.

While we loved her Armani Privé orange crop-top and dramatic black poof skirt, it didn’t allow for a look at her choice in shoes. Now, we’re getting a peek at the black satin Giuseppe Zanotti mules that were customized for the Grammy-nominated singer. For those looking to emulate Rihanna’s style, this Pauline silhouette is part of Zanotti’s spring ’17 collection. The simple heels feature a small jewel detail.

Rihanna’s Armani Privé skirt hid these Giuseppe Zanotti mules. Courtesy of brand/REX Shutterstock

She completed her look with a Roger Vivier clutch and plenty of bling-y jewelry.

@badgalriri Grammys custom #armaniprive styled by me @chopard earrings watch bracelets cuff and ring, @davidwebbjewels and @doyleanddoyle rings @giuseppezanottidesign custom mules @rogervivier clutch 💋 A photo posted by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

With a look this head-turning for the red carpet, it’ll certainly be worth tuning in to see what Rihanna wears for her performance during the show.

