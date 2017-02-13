Rihanna’s Poof Skirt Hid These Pretty Giuseppe Zanotti Heels on the Grammys Red Carpet

By / 39 mins ago
Rihanna 2017 Grammys Red Carpet
Rihanna wearing Armani Privé at the 2017 Grammys.
REX Shutterstock

Rihanna was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at the 2017 Grammys.

While we loved her Armani Privé orange crop-top and dramatic black poof skirt, it didn’t allow for a look at her choice in shoes. Now, we’re getting a peek at the black satin Giuseppe Zanotti mules that were customized for the Grammy-nominated singer. For those looking to emulate Rihanna’s style, this Pauline silhouette is part of Zanotti’s spring ’17 collection. The simple heels feature a small jewel detail.

Related
Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Designer Giuseppe Zanotti in Twitter Rant

Rihanna 2017 Grammys Red CarpetRihanna’s Armani Privé skirt hid these Giuseppe Zanotti mules. Courtesy of brand/REX Shutterstock

She completed her look with a Roger Vivier clutch and plenty of bling-y jewelry.

 

With a look this head-turning for the red carpet, it’ll certainly be worth tuning in to see what Rihanna wears for her performance during the show.

Click through the gallery to see who else topped our best-dressed list at the 2017 Grammys.

View Slideshow

Want More?

Beyonce’s Dramatic Gold Grammys Outfit Debuted With a Big Announcement

Blue Ivy Just Won the Fashion Game at the 2017 Grammys

Rihanna, Celine Dion, Solange Knowles &amp; More of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Grammys

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s