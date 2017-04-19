Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma Heels to Greet Fans at Pop-up Shop in L.A.

Rihanna arrives at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop in L.A. on April 18.
Splash

On Tuesday, Puma announced that it was holding a two-day Fenty Puma pop-up shop at Milk Studios in Los Angeles and that, yes, Rihanna would be there.

Indeed, the star arrived wearing a head-to-toe Fenty Puma outfit, including a pair of heeled mules that feature Puma’s signature formstripe on the side. She paired them with an oversize anorak to greet fans and shoppers, including model Hailey Baldwin.

Inside the shop, Rihanna posed with guests and even took a moment to ring people up at the register. The shop included styles from the spring ’17 collection as well as two new footwear styles: the Bow Creeper Sandals and a slingback heel with lacing detail. There was also a reissue of some sell-out Creeper styles.

Rihanna Fenty Puma Pop-Up Los AngelesRihanna wore head-to-toe Fenty Puma to greet shoppers at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Splash
Fenty Puma Pop-Up Shop Los Angeles RihannaRihanna at the Fenty Puma pop-up. Courtesy Photo
Fenty Puma Pop-Up Shop Los Angeles RihannaThe new Bow Creeper Sandal available at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Courtesy Photo
Fenty Puma Pop-Up Shop Los Angeles RihannaHailey Baldwin at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Courtesy Photo

The shop is open through today, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

