Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma Heels to Greet Fans at Pop-up Shop in L.A.

View Slideshow Rihanna arrives at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop in L.A. on April 18. Splash

On Tuesday, Puma announced that it was holding a two-day Fenty Puma pop-up shop at Milk Studios in Los Angeles and that, yes, Rihanna would be there.

Indeed, the star arrived wearing a head-to-toe Fenty Puma outfit, including a pair of heeled mules that feature Puma’s signature formstripe on the side. She paired them with an oversize anorak to greet fans and shoppers, including model Hailey Baldwin.

Inside the shop, Rihanna posed with guests and even took a moment to ring people up at the register. The shop included styles from the spring ’17 collection as well as two new footwear styles: the Bow Creeper Sandals and a slingback heel with lacing detail. There was also a reissue of some sell-out Creeper styles.

Rihanna wore head-to-toe Fenty Puma to greet shoppers at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Splash

Rihanna at the Fenty Puma pop-up. Courtesy Photo

The new Bow Creeper Sandal available at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Courtesy Photo

Hailey Baldwin at the Fenty Puma pop-up shop. Courtesy Photo

The shop is open through today, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

LA: You still have a chance to shop the #FENTYxPUMA Collection at 1050 Wilcox Ave. Open today from 12 PM – 8 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/CCRemUtma4 — PUMA (@PUMA) April 19, 2017

Click through the gallery to see more from inside the pop-up.

Want more?

Rihanna Wore a Gucci Runway Look With Fenty Puma Platforms at Coachella

Rihanna’s Surprising New Collaboration

Rihanna and Puma Dropped More Creepers Today