Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma Heels to Greet Fans at Pop-up Shop in L.A.

On Tuesday, Puma announced that it was holding a two-day Fenty Puma pop-up shop at Milk Studios in Los Angeles and that, yes, Rihanna would be there.
Indeed, the star arrived wearing a head-to-toe Fenty Puma outfit, including a pair of heeled mules that feature Puma’s signature formstripe on the side. She paired them with an oversize anorak to greet fans and shoppers, including model Hailey Baldwin.
Inside the shop, Rihanna posed with guests and even took a moment to ring people up at the register. The shop included styles from the spring ’17 collection as well as two new footwear styles: the Bow Creeper Sandals and a slingback heel with lacing detail. There was also a reissue of some sell-out Creeper styles.
The shop is open through today, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.
