Rihanna Takes Over Time Square in Bedazzled Thigh-High Stompers After Fenty Beauty Launch

Rihanna arriving at Sephora in the middle of Times Square. Splash News

Rihanna took New York City by storm last night as she officially dropped her highly anticipated Fenty Beauty line. The singer made her way through a crowd of fans right at the heart of Times Square and into the city’s Sephora flagship store, where her products became available exactly at midnight.

For such a special occasion, the star got glam in a glittery look that shined brighter than the square’s lights. She donned a black strapless tube dress with the top seam embellished with a shiny, silver print — and that’s not even the best part. The cosmetics connoisseur also wore a pair of over-the-knee black boots that had some form of crystals on them, which complemented the top of her dress perfectly.

However, it seems she wasn’t comfortable wearing the boots all night, as she changed into black, furry heels when she was spotted going out at the Up & Down nightclub afterward. Nonetheless, she looked incredible in both pairs of shoes.

Rihanna at Up and Down Nightclub after Fenty Beauty launch. Splash News

