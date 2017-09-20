Rihanna Looks Glam In Dramatic Princess Gown & Spiraling Strappy Sandals at Fenty Beauty Launch

Rihanna poses at the London launch of her Fenty Beauty line on Sept. 20. Rex Shutterstock

Since launching Fenty Beauty by Rihanna less than two weeks ago, Rihanna has received high praise for her collection’s inclusivity.

And the singer celebrated this success at a London launch party for the line wearing a regal purple frock that she paired with Rene Caovilla sandals.

Rihanna poses at the London launch of her Fenty Beauty line wearing a purple dress and silver sandals on Sept. 20. Rex Shutterstock

The princesslike frock, by Molly Goddard, is just the latest in a series of romantic red carpet looks Rihanna has worn, including a dramatic bubble gum-pink gown and a black dress paired with big bling and sky-high sandals.

Rihanna pulled together the poofy dress with Rene Caovilla sandals, designed to wind up the foot and onto the calf in a way that resembles a snake.

Rihanna at the London launch of her Fenty Beauty line on Sept. 20. Rex Shutterstock

This is not the first time the star has donned sandals with straps that land far above the anklebone. At her first beauty launch during New York Fashion Week, Rihanna stepped out in gladiator sandals that ended mid-thigh, and she opted for Manolo Blahnik statement lace-up sandals for a “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” premiere in July.

