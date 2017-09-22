Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty With Zigzag Heels and Voluminous Little Black Dress

Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty launch in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

At the Paris Sephora shop near the elegant Jardin des Tuileries, Rihanna introduced her new Fenty Beauty by Rihanna line to France just a few days ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

As expected, the pop star-turned-entrepreneur wore a breathtaking look to her event. Her draped off-the-shoulder piece in black nylon by Calvin Klein was just the right length to show off her toned legs and display the no-pants trend that has taken over celebrity style this summer.

Always one to have her footwear game on point, Rihanna finished her look with a attention-grabbing white patent pump that featured a zigzag cutout pattern running from the ankle strap to the pointed toe.

Rihanna wearing Calvin Klein at the Fenty Beauty launch in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Rihanna’s shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna initially launched Fenty Beauty during New York Fashion Week. The line is already available on its own retail site and from Sephora. Never failing to keep fans on their toes, Rihanna shared the day of the Paris launch that a holiday range will drop in just a couple of weeks.

