Rihanna Showcases ‘Wild’ Style in New DJ Khaled Music Video

Rihanna Courtesy of YouTube

Rihanna is back with new music thanks to DJ Khaled. The two have teamed up for the latest single off DJ Khaled’s forthcoming album,”Grateful.” With the new track “Wild Thoughts,” also featuring Bryson Tiller, Rihanna gives off some sultry, island vibes, which can also be seen in the accompanying music video that debuted this morning.

Rihanna once again proves that she is fashion risk-taker in the music video. Wearing a vintage Betsey Johnson crop top, she completed the ensemble with two Balenciaga statement pieces, including the floral print leggings and the label’s matching Knife Floral-Print Jersey Sock Boots from the spring ’17 collection. She also rocked a pair of Karen Walker Love Hangover sunglasses in pink and a vintage Versace belt.

Rihanna and DJ Khaled on set of “Wild Thoughts.” Courtesy of Instagram

Shot in Little Haiti in Miami, she continued to shine in colorful pieces. Her next look brought a major shoe statement as she wore a pair of embellished PVC gladiator sandals, which are from her upcoming Manolo Blahnik capsule collection. The eye-catching shoes were paired with a sheer dress from Alberta Ferretti.

Rihanna in the “Wild Thoughts” music video. Courtesy of YouTube

She was also spotted in a Matthew Adams Dolan yellow oversized cargo pants look. She recently wore the designer during the NBA Finals as well as on the red carpet for the Parsons New School of Design Benefit.

Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled in “Wild Thoughts.” Courtesy of YouTube

Check out the music video below.

