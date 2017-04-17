Rihanna Wore a Gucci Runway Look With Fenty Puma Platforms at Coachella

Rihanna REX Shutterstock

Just when we thought we’d seen it all at Coachella, Rihanna swooped in and won the style game.

The singer posted a photo on her Instagram from the festival in Indio, Calif., of her wearing a look straight off the Gucci fall ’17 runway. She paired denim shorts and a Gucci-logo T-shirt with a sparkly mesh bodysuit underneath. On the runway, the bodysuits were shown covering the models’ faces. While at first it seemed Rihanna’s only went up to her neck, she posted another photo with the mask part on.

Gucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Instead of completing the look with sandals, like Gucci did for the runway, Rihanna touted her own Fenty Puma platforms — she opted for the recently released black-and-pale-pink pair that retail for $390.

Fenty Puma boots, $390; puma.com

Later she was also spotted wearing a pair of thigh-high Maison Margiela boots.

