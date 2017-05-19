Rihanna Celebrates Her Glitzy Chopard Jewelry Collection at Cannes Film Festival

Rihanna in Cannes celebrating her Rihanna Loves Chopard collection on May 18. Instagram/Rihanna

The Cannes Film Festival is always glamorous, but leave it to Rihanna to really turn on the glitz and glam once she arrives.

The singer and designer celebrated her jewelry collection with Chopard, Rihanna Loves Chopard, at Hotel Martinez along with celebrities including Julianne Moore. The Rihanna Loves Chopard collection is available for preorder, and prices range from $1,460 to $11,140.

For the event, Rihanna wore a Ralph & Russo black strapless satin and chiffon gown with Chopard jewelry, of course. She completed the look with custom Giuseppe Zanotti satin mules with crystal embellishment.

#RihannaLovesChopard #Cannes2017 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Yes Rihanna❤️Chopard tonight @ralphandrusso custom @giuseppezanottidesign custom @chopard everything @badgalriri everything photo @dennisleupold @badgalriri 💋💋💋💋🥂 A post shared by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917) on May 18, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Last night, @badgalriri, Caroline Scheufele and Julianne Moore dazzled at our special glittering dinner in honour of our #RihannaLovesChopard collection. #cannes2017 See more on our Instagram stories. A post shared by Chopard Official (@chopard) on May 19, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

On her Instagram, Rihanna thanked Chopard artistic director and co-president Caroline Scheufele.

“Thank you to the wonderful Caroline Scheufele for such an unbelievable opportunity to create high-end jewelry for the first time in my career! Had a blast tonight at the official launch event for our collaboration!!!”

We don’t know whether Rihanna will be hanging around in Cannes for more events, but we sure hope she does.

