Why Rihanna Doesn’t Want to See Her Boyfriend in Flip-Flops

View Slideshow Rihanna at Bloomingdales in NYC, celebrating the launch of her fall '17 Fenty Puma line. Courtesy of Instagram

School is officially in session and what dean Rihanna says — certainly — goes, and the singer is giving an “F” to men in flip-flops. But, there may be an exception to this style rule.

Rihanna was on hand in New York City last week to celebrate the launch of her Fenty Puma by Rihanna fall ’17 collection at Bloomingdales with a surprise pep rally. Themed Fenty University, the retailer’s second floor was transformed with pop-up bleachers, cheering students, foam fingers and a live marching band, for the launch of the line.

Speaking with The Cut, Rihanna gave her opinion on flip-flops for men. She said, “Like, I don’t want to see my boyfriend wearing flip-flops when he’s going to an event.”

She did add, that at the end of the day, it really just depends on the person: “If Yusef, my hair stylist, wore some flip-flops — and I’ve seen him wear some crazy ones, especially the Versace sandals or something like that — he turns it out. It really depends on the man; you really gotta be able to pull it off.”

As for socks and sneakers for guys? Rihanna said, “I’m from the islands, so we don’t wear socks with shoes, especially sneakers.”

Click through the gallery to see some of Rihanna most outrageous shoe styles.

