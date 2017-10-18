Rihanna Wore an All-Pink Look With Furry Heels You Won’t Forget

Rihanna wears all-pink look on Instagram. Courtesy of Instagram

Rihanna‘s Fenty fur slides drop proves she’s a fan of furry shoes, but on Monday, the singer put a millennial pink twist to it with a new look she debuted on Instagram. After all, it is one of this year’s most popular colors.

She posted three photos in a row of herself rocking an entirely pink outfit that flattered her body, featuring a flowing choker mini dress paired with a belt and matching jacket.

@ninaricci x @illjahjah A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Rihanna then continued things with furry heels you won’t forget.

The sandals are black with an explosion of pink fur on the front strap. If there’s ever shoes that will immediately get you noticed, these are definitely it. See it from all different angles with RiRi’s ‘grams below.

when u feel he watching A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

also. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

