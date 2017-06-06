Rihanna’s Matching Balenciaga Boots and Pants Look Like the Craziest Thigh-High Boots Ever

Rihanna at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna‘s style game is off the charts. From her one-of-a-kind Fenty x Puma line to the outrageous street style she wows fans with everyday, the singer is the ultimate trend setter that the world has their eyes on. Now the star redefined yet another look that will have you immediately doing a double take. If you thought thigh high boots were too high, brace yourself for Rihanna’s version of the closet staple.

People reports the star was spotted in Miami wearing the most ground-breaking floral boots while filming a music video for DJ Khaled’s upcoming new album “Grateful.” In the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood, Rihanna combined two Balenciaga statement pieces to create the illusion that she’s wearing a boot that seamlessly transitioned to a pant.

Rihanna designed a similar denim silhouette earlier this year for Manolo Blahnik that quite literally looked like jean boots. This time around, she wore Balenciaga’s flower print leggings over pointed knife boots of the same pattern along with a see-through pink crop top and a headpiece to match.

Balenciaga Floral Print leggings, $758; stefaniamode.com

Balenciaga Knife Floral-Print jersey sock boots, $831; matchesfashion.com

With summer right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Rihanna keeps up this boot-pant trend as the weather gets warmer.

