Rihanna Wears Sweatpants at the Airport Like All of Us

Rihanna arrives at LAX airport on May 5. Splash News

Most of the time, Rihanna is decked out in a glam look, but when she arrived at LAX on Friday, the pop star and Fenty designer couldn’t have been more dressed down. Sporting an oversized hooded sweatshirt, baggy black sweats, white-rimmed sunglasses and, naturally, Fenty x Puma faux-fur slides, she was the epitome of comfort.

Rihanna wears faux-fur Fenty x Puma slides at LAX. Splash

The “Kiss It Better” singer, who’s been filming “Ocean’s Eight” in New York, has been opting for a more casual look lately, looking practically ready for bed in silk pajamas at the Met Gala after-party on Monday.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala after-party. Splash

Dressed up or dressed down, the 29-year-old has also been rocking Fenty x Puma pretty consistently. Just last month at Coachella, Ri Ri donned Fenty Puma platforms, and to greet fans at her pop-up shop in L.A., she sported heeled mules of her own creation.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Plus, her designs continue to have plenty of celeb fans. Ariana Grande was just seen wearing the satin-bow slides at Coachella, and Lena Dunham donned the satin-bow sneaker for a film premiere.

Want more?

Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma Heels to Greet Fans at Pop-up Shop in L.A.

Rihanna and Kendall Jenner Both Had a Lot of Trouble Lacing Up These Sandals

See Rihanna’s Surprising Outfit Choice for the Met Gala After-Party