Chrissy Teigen Looks Like a Bad Girl Next Door In Revolve Collab Teaser

Chrissy Teigen for Revolve. Courtesy of Revolve

Chrissy Teigen teased her latest collaboration on her Instagram yesterday.

In her post, the model is seated on a couch in high boots that run up to her mid-thigh paired with a cozy-looking white sweater. With a sleek pointed-toe stiletto and velvety finish, the boots are the perfect accent to Teigen’s minimal outfit.

#ChrissyxREVOLVE coming soon!!! @revolve A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Her simple caption, “#ChrissyxREVOLVEcoming soon!!!” tells very little about what can be expected of the upcoming collab, or even when it will drop. Revolve posted the same image, and the caption was just as cryptic: “something’s cooking in the kitchen and we’re not telling.”

The retail platform offers both clothing and footwear, as well as accessories and beauty products. And with those chic boots front and center in her ad, it’s probably safe to assume similar shoe styles will be available in the collection.

Teigen has joined forces with brands in the past; this year, the star teamed up with a Becca Cosmetics to create a makeup palette.

