Janelle Monae Rocked a Fierce Headpiece & Margot Robbie Flaunted Legs at 29Rooms Launch Party

By /
janelle monae, 29rooms
Janelle Monae at the 29Rooms exhibit opening in L.A.
Rex Shutterstock

Refinery 29’s famous magical funhouse “29Rooms” made its West Coast debut on Thursday with the stars coming out in full force.

Margot Robbie, Demi Lovato and Janelle Monae all hit the L.A. opening night of the interactive art exhibit, each serving up unique looks, from leather short shorts to fierce headpieces.

Related
Margot Robbie Bares Plenty of Skin in Plunging Gold Versace on 'I, Tonya' Red Carpet

Demi Lovato stepped out for the occasion in a strapless python top paired with olive Diane von Furstenberg belted, wide-legged pants and pointy golden textured pumps.

Celebs Take Over 29Rooms West Coast Debut, dvf wide leg pants, demi lovato Demi Lovato sports gold pointed pumps with wide-legged belted pants from Diane von Furstenberg. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie — who has been making press appearances in advance of her hotly anticipated “I, Tonya” film  — rocked a leather ensemble from Saint Laurent’s spring ’18 collection that she paired with a black turtleneck and pointed Pierre Hardy Laser pumps.

Celebs Take Over 29Rooms West Coast Debut, margot robbie, pierre hardy laser pumps, leather shorts, Saint Laurent's spring 2018 collection Margot Robbie pairs a Saint Laurent spring ’18 ensemble with Pierre Hardy Laser pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Janelle Monaé was caught posing with the singers Chloe and Halle Bailey. While the two sisters opted for fluffy footwear and bright embellished outfits,  the “Hidden Figures” actress stole the show in a black and white headpiece adorned with three different rounded parts, along with a leather jumpsuit and white booties.

Chloe and Halle Bailey, janelle monae, 29rooms Chloe and Halle Bailey in fluffy kicks flank Janelle Monaé at the West Coast debut of 29Rooms. Rex Shutterstock

Refinery29′s “29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art” will be on display through Dec. 17 at Row DTLA.

Check out the gallery to see additional  celebrities who attended the 29Rooms.

Want more?

Aldo Partners With 29Rooms to Create ‘Love Walk’ During NYFW

Margot Robbie’s Best ‘I, Tonya’ Press Tour Outfits

Margot Robbie’s Cut-Out Dress & $1,500 Crystal Sandals Took Sizzle to the Next Level