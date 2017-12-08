Janelle Monae Rocked a Fierce Headpiece & Margot Robbie Flaunted Legs at 29Rooms Launch Party

Janelle Monae at the 29Rooms exhibit opening in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

Refinery 29’s famous magical funhouse “29Rooms” made its West Coast debut on Thursday with the stars coming out in full force.

Margot Robbie, Demi Lovato and Janelle Monae all hit the L.A. opening night of the interactive art exhibit, each serving up unique looks, from leather short shorts to fierce headpieces.

Demi Lovato stepped out for the occasion in a strapless python top paired with olive Diane von Furstenberg belted, wide-legged pants and pointy golden textured pumps.

Demi Lovato sports gold pointed pumps with wide-legged belted pants from Diane von Furstenberg. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie — who has been making press appearances in advance of her hotly anticipated “I, Tonya” film — rocked a leather ensemble from Saint Laurent’s spring ’18 collection that she paired with a black turtleneck and pointed Pierre Hardy Laser pumps.

Margot Robbie pairs a Saint Laurent spring ’18 ensemble with Pierre Hardy Laser pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Janelle Monaé was caught posing with the singers Chloe and Halle Bailey. While the two sisters opted for fluffy footwear and bright embellished outfits, the “Hidden Figures” actress stole the show in a black and white headpiece adorned with three different rounded parts, along with a leather jumpsuit and white booties.

Chloe and Halle Bailey in fluffy kicks flank Janelle Monaé at the West Coast debut of 29Rooms. Rex Shutterstock

Refinery29′s “29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art” will be on display through Dec. 17 at Row DTLA.

Check out the gallery to see additional celebrities who attended the 29Rooms.

