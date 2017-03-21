Reese Witherspoon’s Guide to Matching Your Shoes and Handbags

Reese Witherspoon might have a style idea that’ll inspire your spring wardrobe.

The actress has been very into matching her shoes with her handbags for nearly every outing the past few weeks, and it turns out it’s not hard to pull off. Witherspoon is a fan of pink pumps — she’s recently been seen wearing pairs by Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Alexander Wang — so her bright pink, printed tote does the trick to add a pop of color to her upper half, too.

Reese Witherspoon StyleWitherspoon’s Saint Laurent pumps matched her pink tote. Splash
Reese Witherspoon StyleWitherspoon wore pink Alexander Wang pumps and carried a matching pink bag. Splash

She also has a pale pink bucket bag that works both with pink pumps and with a pair of nude suede sandals.

Reese Witherspoon StyleWitherspoon in Saint Laurent pink pumps and with a pink bag. Splash
Reese Witherspoon StyleWitherspoon in nude sandals and with a similar bag. Splash

If pink-on-pink seems like too much, Witherspoon also coordinates her blue-and-pink floral bag with her pink pumps.

Reese Witherspoon StyleThe pink accents in Witherspoon’s floral bag matched her pink Saint Laurent pumps. Splash

Turns out Witherspoon even has a yellow bag to match her sunny yellow flats.

Reese Witherspoon StyleWitherspoon wearing yellow flats with a matching yellow bag. Splash

