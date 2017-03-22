How to Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Shoe Closet

View Slideshow Reese Witherspoon, in a Draper James sweater, in Los Angeles on March 10. Splash

Reese Witherspoon’s street style tells us she has a fabulous wardrobe — and, more importantly, a top-notch shoe collection. The “Big Little Lies” star is constantly photographed out and about, showing off her feminine and preppy street style, and featuring footwear from top designers. For one, the actress dons Christian Louboutin pumps regularly.

Most recently, Witherspoon was spotted out wearing a raincoat from her clothing line, Draper James, paired with Louboutin “So Kate” heels in Shocking Pink.

Reese Witherspoon in Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps in Shocking Pink. REX Shutterstock/Bergdorf Goodman.

Christian Louboutin “So Kate” patent-leather pump in Shocking Pink, $675; bergdorfgoodman.com

On another occasion, Witherspoon wore navy suede pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik “BB” heels, which matched her top and skirt perfectly. The “Wild” star is known to be a pro at matching her outfits and accessories.

Reese Witherspoon in navy suede Manolo Blahnik “BB” heels. REX Shutterstock/Barneys.

Manolo Blahnik “BB” suede pump in Navy, $595; barneys.com

When going for a sandal, Witherspoon chose the popular Stuart Weitzman “Nearlynude” heel, pairing the style with a pretty sundress.

Witherspoon in Stuart Weitzman “Nearlynude” sandals. Splash/Saks Fifth Avenue.

Stuart Weitzman “Nearlynude” patent-leather block-heel sandal, $398; saksfifthavenue.com

To shop more from Reese’s shoe collection, click through the gallery.